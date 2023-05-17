Police urge people to call 999 if they see this wanted man in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with an assault in Milton Keynes.

Liam Wiggins, aged 32, is wanted in connection with an assault at an address in Bradville at around 11pm on Wednesday 10 May.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, was punched in the face. She suffered a broken cheekbone and nose, which required treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital. She has since been discharged.

Have you seen Liam Wiggins?

Liam is 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with long brown/ginger hair, sometimes tied in a bun on top of his head, and is believed to frequent the Northampton area.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ryan Heap, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Liam Wiggins in relation to this violent attack but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you see Wiggins, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230204207.