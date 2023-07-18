Police urge people to dial 999 if they see this wanted man in Milton Keynes

Police have asked people to dial 999 if they see this wanted man anywhere in Milton Keynes.

Mariusz Klimkowski, aged 40, is wanted for breaching bail conditions imposed after he was convicted of assaulting a woman in her fifties a year ago.

He was released on bail prior to sentencing on a date to be confirmed.

Mariusz Klimkowski

But he breached the bail conditions by visiting an address in Bradwell last Saturday and also on June 26 and June 29, say officers.

Klimkowski is described as around 5ft 11ins to 6ft 1ins tall and of medium build. He is known to frequent the Greenleys, Wolverton and Bletchley areas.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Ryan Heap, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Mariusz Klimkowski in relation to his bail conditions breaches but we are now appealing for the public’s help.

“If you see Klimkowski, do not approach him and call 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230282149.