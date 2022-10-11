Police urge public not to speculate about reason for large ongoing investigation at house on Furzton in Milton Keynes

​A house on Furzton estate has been the subject of a large police investigation since last night (Monday).

Police have taped off the property, which in at the end of Loxbeare Drive that is closest to Furzton Lake.

Vans and police cars have been outside last night and all day today, while two police officers are guarding the front of the house.

The house is taped off

Eyewitness reports claim officers appear to have been searching the garden of the house.

A spokesman told the Citizen tonight: “Thames Valley Police is currently on the scene of an incident at Loxbeare Drive in Furzton, Milton Keynes.

“We were called to Loxbeare Drive last night (10/10) and we are currently investigating some items that have been located at a property.”

The spokesman added: “There is no wider risk to the local community and we are in the very early stages of this investigation.

There has been a heavy police presence for almost 24 hours now at the Furzton house

“As such, we would urge the public and media to avoid any speculation, and we will update again as soon as we are able to.”