Police use drones to spot anti-social behaviour at car meets in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are using drones as ‘eagle eyes in the sky’ to detect anti-social behaviour at the city’s car meets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The machines monitor the meets from above and capture evidence of any car enthusiasts driving noisily or dangerously.

Police are also deploying off-road motorbikes and drones to help tackle any illegal or anti-social vehicle use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far the measures are paying off. Over the Easter weekend alone, a total of 10 fines/notices were issued, while one driver dealt with for no insurance and another reported for careless driving.

A drone's eye view of the car meet in Milton Keynes over Easter weekend

There is a strict Public Public Space Protection Orders in place for any car meets in Milton Keynes and this helps police take actions ranging from prosecuting offenders to issuing Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs).

A police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police are continuing to take action against anti-social vehicle use linked to car events across Milton Keynes.

“We’re now routinely deploying off-road motorbikes and drones to help tackle illegal and anti social vehicle use. Have you seen our off-road bikes? They’re capable of policing the redways and tackling the use of illegal off-road bikes in restricted areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Have you seen our drone? Our “eagle eye in the sky” captures evidence of anti-social vehicle use and breaches of Public Space Protection Orders ….Is it worth the risk?"

Car meets, particularly noisy car races along city grid roads, prompt volleys of complaints from city residents. But many have also defended the static meets, which happen on Sundays at CMK..

One man said: “Most of these are harmless individuals who want to hang out with like-minded ones. In my opinion there’s far more inconsiderate muppets driving around MK breaking the law with incorrect plates, lane hopping, speeding, no indicators, no consideration for learner drivers and jumping red lights (especially at Stacey/A5 and CMK/A5 roundabouts) ... the list goes on.

“Unfortunately there isn’t a drone or off road bike about at the right time to teach these a lesson.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another member of the public, a female, said: “I don’t know why there’s more attention towards to car community than keeping people actually safe?”

Others feel that solo motorcyclists riding illegally and noisily up and down the city’s redways at all hours of the night are far more of a problem than the masses gathered at static car meets.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.