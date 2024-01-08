Police want to speak to this distinctive man about a fire at Milton Keynes shopping centre

They’re appealing for people who recognise him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of criminal damage in Milton Keynes.

At around 10.40pm on Thursday December 7 2023, a man has set fire to newspapers and a tote box outside Centre MK shopping centre, they say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigating officer, PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station said “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him about a fire at Milton Keynes shopping centre.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230550345.