Police want to speak to this distinctive man about a fire at Milton Keynes shopping centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an incident of criminal damage in Milton Keynes.
At around 10.40pm on Thursday December 7 2023, a man has set fire to newspapers and a tote box outside Centre MK shopping centre, they say.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Investigating officer, PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station said “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individual in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230550345.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”