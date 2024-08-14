Police want to speak to this man following major theft of booze from Milton Keynes hotel
At around 2.30am on Monday 29 July, a man broke into a hotel on Saxon Gate West and stole the alcohol, which was around £600.
Investigating officer PC Ion Stratu, based at Milton Keynes police station said: “We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the person in this image to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can contact police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240360619.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”