Police want to speak to this man in connection with assault on member of staff at Covid test centre in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is releasing an image of a man who we believe may have information in connection with an assault.

Between 2.45pm and 2.56pm on Wednesday 29 December, a member of staff, a man aged in his 20s, at the Covid-19 testing centre, Second Street, Milton Keynes, was assaulted.

He was not injured in the incident.

Police release image of man they want to speak to in connection with the incident

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley of Thames Valley Police, said; “We continue our investigation with regards to the protest at the Covid-19 testing centre in Milton Keynes.

“We are releasing this image as we believe this man may have vital information with regards to the assault.

“If you recognise this man or if this is you please contact Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43210583457.