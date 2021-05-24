Police want to speak to this woman after elderly man was inappropriately touched during burglary in Milton Keynes

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after a disturbing incident in which an elderly man was inappropriately touched during a burglary at his home in Milton Keynes.

Last Thursday (May 20), at around 12:55pm on Newport Road in New Bradwell, man, opened his door to an unknown woman. The woman pushed past the victim and entered his house.

Whilst in the hallway, the woman inappropriately touched the victim over his clothing before leaving the property.

Police officers want to speak to this woman in connection to a burglary in Milton Keynes

When the woman left, the victim noticed that his wallet had been stolen from within his jacket.

Designated Investigator David Graham, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises this woman, or if you believe it could be you, to please get in touch.

“If you have any information, please make a report online or call 101 quoting reference 4321217832.