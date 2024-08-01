Police warn Milton Keynes job seekers to beware of new 'work from home' scams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tempting work from home job offers being offered to local people online really are too good to be true, police have warned.

For the opportunities are clever scams, manilupating people into sending money to the fraudsters.

The tempting offers are being advertised onlinem including on social media and in pop-up advertisements, at the moment. And they are often targeted to people who have been looking for genuine jobs on a search website.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “The reality is there is no job opportunity, and those targeted have been manipulated into sending their own money.

Beware of current online scams offering work from home jobs in Milton Keynes

"This is also known as Advance Fee fraud where fraud criminals target individuals to make advance or upfront payments for goods, services and/or financial gains that do not materialise.”

The offers may be framed as a career, work from home and/or business opportunity.

"Although it can sound appealing to be able to earn money from home, people only end up losing money,” said the spokesperson. “Remember, if an offer seems too good to be true, then it probably is.”.

Examples include:

Being contacted unexpectedly via WhatsApp or Telegram.

Being contacted after registering with a job search website

Being asked to write reviews on behalf of products and or services including hotels

Being told you can earn money from playing games

Being described as a ‘freelance worker’

Being told you can only start earning commission once you have deposited money

Being asked to make or receive payments in cryptocurrency

Being invited to become part of private WhatsApp groups to be coached or trained

No genuine job opportunity would ask you to write fake reviews for a product or service you have not encountered personally. A fake review is only ever intended to mislead others where they too could end up losing money.

Spot the signs

You have seen an advert online or via social media that says you can earn a specific or minimum amount of money by running your own business.

You are told the job is linked to marketing and/or trading/investments

You are told to call a mobile number (beginning with 07) or respond to a web-based email such as @yahoo or @gmail. Genuine businesses usually advertise a landline number and/or their own email domain.

You are given a reason to “pay up front”, such as to register, buy customer leads, set up a website, buy products to sell, or get an instruction manual.

Many of these business opportunities only allow you to earn money if you introduce more people to it. These are known as Pyramid schemes.

Protect yourself

Any advert that tells you that you can sit back and let a business run itself is a good sign that fraudsters are at work.

Be wary of paying money in advance. Most legitimate employers should not require you to pay anything to start working for them.

If you have got involved with a scheme you suspect is fraudulent, keep any relevant letters, emails, or documents as evidence. Do not get other people involved.

If you have been a victim of fraud, please report to Action Fraud online at www.actionfraud.police.uk , or by calling 0300 123 2040.