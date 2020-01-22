Police warn Milton Keynes residents after spate of catalytic converter thefts

Since October 2019, more than 450 thefts of catalytic converters have been reported across the Thames Valley area.

Offenders are most commonly targeting Toyota Prius and Honda Jazz vehicles parked in large open air and multi-storey car parks.

They believe many of these offences are linked and are carrying out a thorough investigation into them.

Offenders use a car jack to lift the car and take out the catalytic converter which often only takes a couple of minutes.

Detective superintendent Jim Weems said: “We take these offences very seriously and are working hard to catch offenders in the act and collaborating with partners to protect vulnerable areas. We are working closely with other police forces to ensure that anyone crossing our borders to commit crime has nowhere to hide.

“We are sharing this video showing a theft taking place to highlight just how quickly these offences can occur and to demonstrate what to look out for. I would like to ask the public to work with us as extra eyes and ears in the community and to report anything that seems suspicious.

“If you believe you can see a theft taking place, always call the police on 999.

“Whilst we continue to investigate these incidents, there are some simple steps that you can take to reduce the risk of your vehicle being targeted.

“When parking in a car park, try to park with the front of your car against a wall and avoid parking at the end of a row. This makes it harder for offenders to gain access.

"When parking at home, where possible park in a garage or in a location that restricts access underneath your vehicle. You may also want to consider installing CCTV to protect your vehicle.

You can identify or etch the catalytic converter with a unique serial number and advertise that the vehicle has been protected. If your catalytic converter is ‘bolt on,’ you can speak to a mechanic about having the bolts welded shut.

If you have any information about this spate of thefts, please contact police using their online form or by calling 101.