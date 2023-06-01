Police warn of 'courier fraudsters' currently targeting homes in Milton Keynes

Police have warned people in MK to beware of ‘courier fraudsters’ currently preying on city homes.

The fraudsters phone and trick victims into handing large sums of cash to a courier that arrives at their home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A police spokesman said: “A fraudster will cold call the victim on a landline, often claiming to be from the victim’s bank, the police, a fraud investigator.

Beware of courier fraud

“The fraudster states their systems have spotted a fraudulent payment in the victim’s account, or that they need the victim’s help in investigating fraudulent activity at their bank.”

In order to reassure the victim they are genuine, they suggest that the victim hangs up and rings the bank/police back straight away.

However, they don’t disconnect the call from the landline so that when the real phone number is dialled, they are actually still speaking to the fraudster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Finally, the fraudsters will send a courier to collect cash from the victim’s home address, or to take the victim to their bank to withdraw the money.

The fraudster will have then obtained the victim’s name, address, full bank details, card and PIN.

Police areurging people never to deal with cold callers on the phone or in person, no matter how polite or friendly they are.

"Saying ‘no thank you’ and shutting the door or hanging up the phone is not rude… Your bank, the police or anyone legitimate will never send a courier to your home to collect your money, your bank cards, and they will never ask for your pin number.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Close the door, lock it, and call 101 to speak to the police.”

Officers advise people to keep a mobile phone next to the landline, and if you want to make a phone call immediately after hanging up the landline, always use the other phone

“If you do hand over your bank details or cards, don’t panic. Call your bank immediately using another phone, such as a mobile phone, explain what’s happened and cancel your cards,” said the police spokesman,

“Legitimate callers will never try to rush you, scare you, or force you into anything.”

Advertisement

Advertisement