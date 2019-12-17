Police warn of spate of thefts from vehicles parked in parts of Milton Keynes

A spate of pre-Christmas car crimes across much of Milton Keynes has prompted a warning for people to be extra vigilant.

City police have posted on social media to announce that the latest areas affected by car thefts and thefts from vehicles are Central Milton Keynes, Conniburrow and Downs Barn.

Car crooks are opportunists

They say neighbourhood teams are aware and extra patrols have been launched in those areas.

People replied to the post reporting similar crime sprees on cars and vans in Walton, Walnut Tree, Kents Hill, Wavendon Gate, Westcroft, Oxley Park and Kingsmead.

Police are advising all car owners to remove anything valuable from their cars when they leave them.

A spokesman said: "Most criminals are opportunists - they take what they can, shen they see it. If a vehicle is empty, the chances are they may leave it alone."

Sat navs and dashcams should be removed if possible. People should remember to wipe off any sucker marks where they have been because criminal would "happily" break a window to check if the equipment has been tucked away inside the car, say police.

They are advising anybody who owns a garage to use it, and make sure their vehcile is safely locked inside.

And officers are also wanring of opportunist crooks who jump into cars left with the keys in the ignition while the owner if paying for petrol or defrosting the windscreen on a cold morning.

"It literally only takes a couple of seconds for a thief to jump in and steal a vehcile," said the spokesman.