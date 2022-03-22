Police warn parents about children being targeted with cannabis disguised as sweets in Milton Keynes

Police are warning parents to be alert to the dangers of 'cannabis sweets' currently being supplied to children by county lines drugs gangs.

They say the gangs are deliberately targeting youngsters with the tasty snacks, which are laced with mood altering ingredients.

Detective Inspector Kelly Gray, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU), said: “We’re asking parents in particular to be aware of these products and look twice at any sweets or chocolates their children may have in their possession."

The drugs are disguised as sweets

She added: “The edibles themselves are also dangerous. The illicit manufacture of such sweets means production is unregulated and thus levels of potency can vary, not to mention there being a high chance other harmful substances are mixed in.

"The fact that these sweets are also commonly supplied in packs, and that they can take longer than other cannabis products to start to take effect, means the potential for accidental overdose is highly likely, particularly in young people unaware of the dangers."

Cannabis edibles can cause side effects such as the loss of consciousness or coordination, hallucinations, nausea/ vomiting, lethargy, and heart problems.

They are also illegal and anyone in possession of a product containing Class B drugs risks arrest and prosecution.

The chocolate is laced with drugs

Over a six month period in 2021, there were almost 150 intelligence reports submitted about cannabis edibles across the region.

Police are concerned that this figure could rise as county line gangs use the sweets to entice young people into working for them. And they are asking parents to be alert to the signs that their children may be involved in such activity.

DI Gray said: “We are starting to see an increase in the use of cannabis edibles by county lines groups, and are concerned about the groups enticing young people into working for them by supplying them with cannabis edibles before going onto exploit them, using them to carry out a wide range of criminal activity - including acting as couriers to ferry drugs from one area to another.

“We’d also continue to encourage anyone with information about drug dealing activity in their local community to report it. All information is vital in helping us to build an intelligence picture across the region so we can then take appropriate enforcement action and protect people from further harm.”

Signs of criminal exploitation include:

Changes in mood or demeanour (i.e. acting secretive and withdrawn)

Changes in the way they dress

Unexplained or unaffordable new items such as clothes, jewellery, or trainers

Regularly going missing for long periods of time or staying out late with no explanation

Unexplained absences from school

Carrying lots of cash

A new phone or being in possession of more than one phone

If you have information that someone is dealing cannabis edibles in your area, contact your local police force either on their website or by calling 101.

You can also report any drug dealing activity, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or through crimestoppers-uk.orgIf your child has just taken an edible and you are worried about the effect it is having on them, call 111. If it is an emergency situation, for example if your child has lost consciousness, call 999 immediately.