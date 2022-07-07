Police warn people to beware of rogue tree surgeons operating in Milton Keynes

A group of males knocked at the door of a house on Downhead Park yesterday (Wednesday) and offered to trim the conifer trees outside for a price of £50.

The resident agreed and handed over the money but the men then left without starting the job.

The offence is now being investigated by the North Neighbourhood policing team.

Police are investigating a case of bogus tree surgeons in MK

A spokesman said: “If you receive an offer for similar work, please be cautious. These rogue traders are often unlicensed, uninsured, and don’t dispose of their waste appropriately.”

He added: “There are many legitimate tree surgeons in Milton Keynes who offer professional services. They don’t usually go door to door seeking customers. If you’re offered work at your front door, ask for a business card, ask to see their insurance, and only accept the work if you’re happy to do so.

"We wouldn't recommend handing any money over until the job has been completed.”

If you have any concerns about rogue traders, you can report these police on 101 or Trading Standards at Milton Keynes Council.

Action Fraud specialists warn that door-to-door frauds can take many forms, including pressure, selling unfair contracts, overpriced or substandard home maintenance or improvements, phoney consumer surveys and bogus charity collections.