Police warn residents to be vigilant after spate of thefts in one area of Milton Keynes

Police have warned people to be vigilant and have stepped up patrols in Olney and Lavendon following a spate of thefts in the area.

Since October 20 there have been five thefts from motor vehicles, each involving number plates being removed and some resulting in items such a catalytic converters and tools being stolen.

There has also been one garage break-in, one burglary of a business, one attempted break-in of an outbuilding and one report of a suspicious vehicle.

Police say they are aware of residents' concerns and neighbourhood officers have stepped up patrols in the area as a result.

They are now organising a 'Have Your Say' crime prevention event to give people advice.

A TVP police spokesman said: "As you will be aware, TVP have attended two council meetings over recent months allowing members of the community to raise concerns and ask questions. The PCC has been in attendance to these meeting as has Sergeant Sam Pearce. Further to this, the area commander Marc Tarbit has held a walk about and meeting with the council.

"We continue to hold a close working relationship with members of the town council in order to serve the community."