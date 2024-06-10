Popular fish and chip shop is ramraided in Milton Keynes
The attack happened at Moores fish and chips on Newton Leyes in the early hours of Saturday morning, at 1.40pm, waking nearby residents.
A number of male offenders smashed their way in and made off with a Slush Puppy machine that the shop had only installed last month.
They used a dark Vauxhall Astra to drive into the store front several times, causing significant damage to it, say police. The store had to close temporarily as a result.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Investigating officer DC Yvette Wray, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who has information, CCTV or door cam footage within the area at this time to please come forward.
"If you have any information around this incident, please contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference 43240267735 or online.
“If you do not want to talk to the police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”