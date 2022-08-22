Powerful giant 'Knife Angel' sculpture to be erected in Milton Keynes during police community project

In December the police force is planning a month of action working with schools and parents, voluntary sector organisations, places of worship, community groups, local venues and businesses.

Called ‘Knife Angel’ organisations will come together to host a candlelit procession, opening and closing ceremonies, and other community events.

The month of action will be headlined by the unveiling of a a 27ft sculpture, made from approximately 100,000 bladed weapons collected in knife amnesty bins.

A similar knife angel created in Coventry in 2019, (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Milton Keynes will host the National Monument Against Violence Aggression ceremony, outside Stadium MK on a currently unconfirmed date near to the festive period.

Thames Valley Police is increasing its efforts to combat knife crime in the city in response to four devastating fatalities involving bladed weapons in 2022.

Last month the force launched Operation Deter, to increase efforts to prevent knife crime in the city.

Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone at Milton Keynes Stadium on 18 August

Additional officers on the streets, more stop and search campaigns and quicker sentencing were announced as part of the scheme.

Other events coming under the Knife Angel banner include, a photography competition, an anti-violence art competition for primary and secondary schools, and the compilation of a public book of reflection.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We want to share the voices of our community. This is not about the police or the council working in silo from MK, this is a significant opportunity for everybody in MK to come together, to reduce violence and aggression for long term change.”

Milton Keynes residents are encouraged to keep a lookout for potential gatherings in their area.

These should be advertised in associations, parishes, local businesses, and sports clubs.

Chief Inspector Euan Livingstone, Deputy Commander for Milton Keynes policing area, said: “We are acutely aware of the impact that knife crime has on families and communities here in Milton Keynes and as a policing team we have long been committed to tackling violent crime. I know

this is a commitment shared by many across the city and this month of action will allow us all to join together to make a stand against serious violence with the knife angel as a key focal point.

"We are still in the early stages of planning but I’m really pleased to be working alongside so many enthusiastic partners and look forward to seeing our activity throughout December take shape.”

The spokesperson added: “We know that violence, particularly knife crime, is a real concern for our communities and there is a clear desire to work together to stamp out violence.

“There is never a right or wrong time to talk about violence and aggression however, the festive season typically brings communities together.

Spare a thought for those who won’t be celebrating with loved ones or who may be trapped with an abuser.

"Violence, aggression and fear can be hidden, particularly when many are surrounded by excitement and celebration.”

Since launching Operation Deter a month ago, Thames Valley Police has announced 22 knife-related arrests in the city.

Of those charged in July, seven offenders were convicted.

Matthew Barber, Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley, said: “Tackling the culture of knife carrying shown by a minority in Milton Keynes and beyond won’t be a quick fix. Bringing the Knife Angel to the city is symbolic of our joint commitment as the police, the council and the community to stamp out knife crime.

"During the month of December, we will be running a host of activities to help get our message across and change attitudes, but we’re here for the long haul. We are all determined to make MK and the Thames Valley safer places to live.”

Thames Valley Police believes this operation has led to more offences being spotted, 67 knife-enabled crimes were recorded in July, versus 25 the month before.

Knife Angel is a national project, being taken on by all 43 police forces in their area, it has been set up by the Home Office, alongside anti-violence groups and people affected by knife crime.

The major knife monument has been created by sculptor Alfie Bradley.