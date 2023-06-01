'Predatory' man convicted of raping teenage girl he preyed on in Milton Keynes

A man who preyed on a teenage girl in Milton Keynes has been convicted of raping her.

In March 2022, 40-year-old Daoud Khan saw an opportunity to approach a teenage girl standing alone in the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He offered to give her help by taking her to his home address - where he claimed his wife and children lived. Khan assure her that he would assist in getting help and accommodation.

Courts

After taking her in a taxi from Milton Keynes to an address in Luton, she entered the property and the victim realised the situation was not as Khan had claimed. Inside the house, there were alcohol and drugs present. Khan then raped the teenage girl.

Later in the day, the victim fled the property and went to get help.

Khan fled the country but was extradited back to the UK from France in June 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday (May 31) Khan, of St Mildreds Avenue, Luton, was found guilty of one count of rape of a child under 16 at Luton Crown Court following a two-week trial. He is due to be sentenced at the same court on August 11.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said: “Khan’s predatory behaviour saw him befriend a vulnerable girl for his own sexual gratification.”