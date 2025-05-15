Prison officer's throat is slashed as violence breaks out at Woodhill jail in Milton Keynes

A prison officer has had his throat slashed by a terrorism inmate in a spate of violence at the city’s Woodhill jail.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And another officer was taken to hospital after a a prisoner lashed out after being ordered to return to his cell, it has been revealed.

Now the Lord Chancellor is considering issuing prison staff with protective body armour and tasers to help them cope with the rising number serious incidents throughout jails nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both attacks at Woodhill happened within the same 24 hours this week. The throat-slashing happened with an improvised weapon wielded by an inmate detained under the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008 and the officer sustained injuries to the neck and ear, requiring stitches in hospital.

A prison officer had his throat slashed by an inmate at Woodhill jail on Milton Keynes

The second officer also needed hospital treatment, says the Prison Officers Association (POA). Both officers were have now been discharged from hospital.

Their general secretary Steve Gillan has now called for action to protect jail workers "before there is a fatality".

He said: “Escalating levels of violence are out of control in the prison service in England and Wales. It appears that HMPPS have learned nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They continue to ignore the calls from our members on the front line for urgent action to protect Prison Officers from violence.

“It is clear Prison regimes must be reviewed as a matter of urgency...We need action to protect Prison Officers before there is a fatality”.

The Woodhill violence follows a spate of recent incidents in other prisons, including three guards being attacked with the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber and convicted terrorism Hashem Abedi.

And last week Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana was reported to have ambushed an officer with boiling water at HMP Belmarsh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A HMPPS spokesman said: “We will do whatever is necessary to keep our staff safe. The Lord Chancellor has announced a review into protective body armour and a trial of tasers in jails to better respond to serious incidents and will update shortly.”

Ministry of Justice figures show that there were 283 assaults recorded at Woodhill prison in the year 2023/2024. 168 were on staff.

And 18 months ago, the jail was deemed ‘fundamentally unsafe’ by prison inspectors due to the amount of violence there. They said staff at the jail were subject to the highest rate of serious assaults in England and Wales,