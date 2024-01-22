Private hire driver fined for having no insurance following special investigation in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A private hire driver from Milton Keynes has been fined for illegally plying for hire and having no insurance.

Mohammed Ibrahim Ali of Cullen Place in Bletchley appeared before city magistrates and was fined £200, given eight points on his license and ordered to pay £200 in court costs.

He was licenced by Transport for London (TfL) and an investigation was carried out by Milton Keynes City Council and Buckinghamshire Council.

TfL will now review his licence.

Ali pleaded guilty and was also ordered to make an £80 victim surcharge contribution.

Cllr Paul Trendall, Cabinet member responsible for Taxi Licensing at Milton Keynes City Council, said: "Licenced drivers are in a position of trust and members of the public expect that anyone driving a licenced vehicle has the correct licence and insurance to do so. This driver must take personal responsibility for the safety of everyone that he carries in his private hire vehicle.

"Illegally plying for hire and driving without appropriate insurance cover means that passengers have little or no legal protection whilst travelling in these vehicles. This case will hopefully send a powerful message to the licensed trade and clearly shows the consequences that await any licenced driver who fails to follow the law."

Cllr Mark Winn, Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Housing & Regulatory Services, said: "Council officers regularly conduct inspections and investigations to ensure that private hire drivers are complying with the rules. Protecting the public is paramount and we take all necessary action to ensure that drivers comply with the law and uphold their responsibility to keep passengers safe.