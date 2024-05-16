Private hire driver fined in court for refusing to take assistance dogs in his cab in Milton Keynes

The MK cab driver was fined for refusing to take two assistance dogs in his vehicle

A private hire driver is more than £200 out of pocket after refusing to let an assistance dogs ride in his cab.

Two passengers, each accompanied by their dogs, had booked his taxi but Sayid Ahmed Dahir turned them away, the court heard.

As a result the people were left stranded, the court was told,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They complained to Milton Keynes City Council, whose officers promptly launched a prosecution.

Mr Dahir, who is from New Bradwell, pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court to refusing to take the assistance dogs.

The incident happened in September 2023, the court heard.

The driver was fined £67 and must pay £350 costs plus a £27 victim surcharge. Mr Dahir’s licence will also be reviewed by Buckinghamshire Council in accordance with its policies.

Cllr Mick Legg, Milton Keynes City Council Cabinet member responsible for Regulatory Services, said: “This licensed driver left two customers with their Assistance Dogs stranded and has therefore had to face the full weight of the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “ Milton Keynes City Council takes it obligations under the Equality Act very seriously and will not allow any driver to risk the safety of the travelling public.

“We will continue to fully investigate all complaints and put drivers before the Court when appropriate to do so.”