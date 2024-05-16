Private hire driver fined in court for refusing to take assistance dogs in his cab in Milton Keynes
Two passengers, each accompanied by their dogs, had booked his taxi but Sayid Ahmed Dahir turned them away, the court heard.
As a result the people were left stranded, the court was told,
They complained to Milton Keynes City Council, whose officers promptly launched a prosecution.
Mr Dahir, who is from New Bradwell, pleaded guilty at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court to refusing to take the assistance dogs.
The incident happened in September 2023, the court heard.
The driver was fined £67 and must pay £350 costs plus a £27 victim surcharge. Mr Dahir’s licence will also be reviewed by Buckinghamshire Council in accordance with its policies.
Cllr Mick Legg, Milton Keynes City Council Cabinet member responsible for Regulatory Services, said: “This licensed driver left two customers with their Assistance Dogs stranded and has therefore had to face the full weight of the law.”
He added: “ Milton Keynes City Council takes it obligations under the Equality Act very seriously and will not allow any driver to risk the safety of the travelling public.
“We will continue to fully investigate all complaints and put drivers before the Court when appropriate to do so.”
People that use assistance dogs have important rights under the Equality Act of 2010. The law protects people with disabilities to ensure that they can enjoy the same rights as everyone else to use the services supplied by shops, banks, hotels, libraries, pubs, taxis and restaurants.