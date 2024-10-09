Pro-Palestine activists claim responsibilty for shocking attack on Central Milton Keynes office block

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The protest group Palestine Action has admitted it was behind a massive vandalism attack on a the offices of a CMK company.

The Allianz Insurance claims centre in Witan Gate West, Milton Keynes, was targeted in the early on Tuesday morning.

Red paint was sprayed liberally across the building and its glass windows and doors were smashed.

It was one of 10 Allianz buildings vandalised across the country by the pro-Palestine activists, who claim the German company has links to Israeli defence firm Elbit Systems.

Allianz Insurance claims centre in Milton Keynes has been sprayed with red paint by pro-Palestine activists

On some of the buildings, the words "Allianz Drop Elbit' were scrawled on the walls.

Allianz, which is one of the largest general insurers in the UK, was forced to close the Witan Gate offices on Tuesday until the damage could be repaired. Operations and service to customers and clients were unaffected.

The building also houses offices for Milton Keynes University Hospital Trust and the entrance and reception area had recently been refurbished.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "At around 6:15am we received reports of an incident of criminal damage on Witan Gate West, Milton Keynes. Officers investigated the incident and it has been filed pending further information coming to light."

In July this year, the same activist group smashed up the premises of a family-run company called Hydrafeed on Bletchley’s Mount Farm industrial estate, claiming it has links to a Bristol company that supplies weapons used in the Israeli–Palestinian conflict.

However, the company vehemently denied the claims, saying the activists were misinformed.