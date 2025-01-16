Problem house that drove neighbours crazy is hit with full closure order at Central Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have slapped a full three month closure order on a house that was a hub for anti-social behaviour at CMK.

The property in North Tenth Street has been at the centre of a “soap opera” of bad behaviour, noise and disurbance over the months, say police.

But this week officers went to court to successfully apply for the closure order, which means nobody can enter the place for 12 weeks.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “After months of drama that would put reality TV to shame, we’re thrilled to announce that 174 North Tenth Street has been hit with a FULL Closure Order courtesy of the Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court thanks to the work completed by Central Milton Keynes Neighbourhood Team.”

A police officer displays the closure order on the Central Milton Keynes property

They added: “For the next 3 months, this property is off-limits to troublemakers. Think of it as a “time-out” for bad behaviour.

“No more midnight disturbances, mystery puddles, or chalk-based graffiti masterpieces.”

Police have thanked neighbouring residents for their patience during all the problems.

The spokesperson said: “Thank you for sticking with us while we tackled this soap opera of anti-social behaviour. Your patience and determination have paid off—peace and quiet are making a comeback in the neighbourhood.”

They added: “Got more drama to report? We’re all ears!. Let’s keep Milton Keynes safe, sound, and free of unwanted episodes!”

The police or council can apply for a closure order and magistrates can grant it if they are satisfied that the property is associated with criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Closure orders can prohibit access to the property, and anyone who enters it without being listed on the order can be prosecuted.