Prolific burglar jailed after targeting string of homes in Milton Keynes

A 41-year-old man has been sentenced to more than two years’ imprisonment for burglary following a police investigation.

Christopher Lee, of Jennings, Stantonbury, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and asked for another count to be taken into consideration in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, September 12.

Christopher Lee

He was sentenced to a total of two years and four months’ in prison at the same hearing.

Between June 29 and July 6 this year, Lee entered properties in Golden Drive, Eaglestone, and Wisley Avenue, Bradwell Common, stealing a watch and a quantity of foreign currency.

He was arrested on July 6 and subsequently charged with burglary on July 8.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Mitchell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Burglary is a horribly invasive crime which impacts on victims who have a right to feel safe in their own homes.

“We will always investigate such offences robustly and bring offenders to justice, and Lee will now serve a prison sentence to reflect on his actions.”