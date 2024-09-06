Prolific burglar sent back to jail for breaking into empty Milton Keynes property

By James Lowson
Published 6th Sep 2024, 17:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A previously convicted burglar has been sentenced to a further two years and four months in jail.

At a hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (3 September), Robert Chilvers, aged 36, of Waterside, Peartree Bridge, Milton Keynes, was sent back to jail.

Chilvers pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a dwelling at the same hearing.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £288.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Robert ChilversRobert Chilvers
Robert Chilvers

His sentencing is linked to an incident on 30 June in Stony Stratford, when he broke into an empty property. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the home was owned by a woman in her 80s.

When breaking in he damaged a window and door to gain entry. Once inside, he stole money a security camera, and several decommissioned antique pistols.

Chilvers was caught leaving the building on CCTV and was arrested on 4 July. He was recalled to prison, having previously been convicted for other burglary offences.

Police Staff Investigator Graeme Robinson, said: “Burglary is a priority crime for police in Milton Keynes as we are aware of the long lasting impact it can have upon victims.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This conviction shows that Thames Valley Police will not tolerate burglaries and will work hard and swiftly to apprehend offenders.

“Chilvers has targeted the home of a victim in their eighties, with absolutely no regard or concern for them. I am satisfied he has been sentenced to time in prison and hope it offers some solace to the victim.”

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice