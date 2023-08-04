News you can trust since 1981
'Prolific' MIlton Keynes shoplifter admits to five crimes in court hearing

Plain clothes officers caught him with stolen goods
By James Lowson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read

A man from Milton Keynes, described as a ‘prolific’ shoplifter by the police, has admitted to five crimes in a court hearing.

Asrob Ali, 35, of Albany Court, has been convicted of multiple counts of shoplifting in Milton Keynes.

At Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (1 August), he pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of shoplifting
Ali is on bail until sentencing at the same court on 22 August.

On Monday, Thames Valley Police officers who working on a plain clothes operation, saw Ali shoplifting at Co-op Food in Great Linford.

They stopped him and found stolen goods in his possession, all of which had been taken earlier in the day.

Ali was arrested and was charged the next day.

PC Joshua Thompson, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Ali is a prolific offender in Milton Keynes and he would enter stores multiple times a day to steal from them.

“Ali’s repeat offending has caused real issues for the business and we are pleased to hold him to account for the crimes he has committed.

“We will continue to carry out proactive patrols in Milton Keynes in order to target hotspot areas to combat theft and the rise in shoplifting.

“I would encourage any victims to report such offences to police by calling 101 or via our website, or by calling 999 in an emergency.”