£270,000 Lamborghini seized in Milton Keynes because driver allegedly has no insurance

The striking supercar, which is capable of doing 217mph was spotted being driven in Central Milton Keynes yesterday (Saturday).

Police noticed it was lacking a front number plate and stopped the driver.

A roads policing spokesman said: “ Police spotted this beautiful Lamborghini Aventador driving in CMK without a front plate. Enquiries showed the driver could not prove he had insurance.”

He added: “Therefore the vehicle was seized and the driver reported.”

Police published photos of the car being driven away on a car transporter.

The Lamborghini Aventador became head of the brand in 2011 as its flagship model.

It is described as one of the wildest supercars on the market. Lamborghini say has unique performance features, including an 8D sound experience. and produces “unprecedented driving emotions”.

