Public asked to avoid key part of Central Milton Keynes following serious crime during the night

A serious incident in the early hours of this morning (Thursday) has led to police taping off a large area of the city centre.

Roads have been closed and police are asking people to avoid the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident appears to have taken place on Silbury Boulevard, near Central Milton Keynes library. A large section of the boulevard has been taped off and the junction at junction at Silbury Boulevard and Saxon Gate is closed. The library itself is also closed.

A large area of Central Milton Keynes has been taped off by police following a serious crime. People are urged to avoid the area

There is still a substantial police presence at the scene and no sign yet of the investigation ending.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: Police have currently secured a large scene in the area of #Cental Milton Keynes following an incident in the early hours of the morning, close to the library and immediate surrounding areas.

"There are currently road closures in place and we are asking members of the public to avoid the area due to the number of road closures while we progress our investigation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milton Keynes City Council has also warned people of the emergency situation. A spokesperson said: "Emergency Road Closure - junction at Silbury Boulevard and Saxon Gate. This is closed to traffic until further notice.

"Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

Access to the Registrar’s office at the council has been affected. “We'll reopen as usual as soon as we are able,” said a spokesperson.