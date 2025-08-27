Public asked to have their say on future of Milton Keynes car cruising ban amid plans for three-year extension

Milton Keynes City Council is calling on residents to give their views on plans to extend legal powers aimed at clamping down on car cruising and other forms of vehicle-related anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The existing Vehicle Related Anti-Social Behaviour Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) – commonly referred to as the car cruising PSPO – is due to expire in January 2026.

Introduced under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, PSPOs allow councils to restrict specific behaviours in public spaces to ensure they remain safe and welcoming for everyone. In Milton Keynes, the order has been used to address street racing, dangerous driving displays and disruptive gatherings of vehicles, which have in the past caused noise nuisance, safety risks and significant disruption to residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the council is proposing a three-year extension of the order. It also plans to add two new activities to the list of behaviours that would be considered a breach, strengthening its powers to act against emerging problems.

Car cruising image for illustration purposes. Photo: WNC

Residents, businesses and community groups across the city are being urged to take part in the consultation, which will run until 27 October 2025. City officials say community input is vital to ensuring the order reflects the concerns of those most affected by car cruising and related issues.

Anyone wishing to have their say can do so via the consultation page at: www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/car-cruising-consultation.

Details of the proposed extension, along with the formal public notice, can also be viewed on the planning portal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback received will help shape the final decision on whether the PSPO is extended and how it is enforced in the years ahead.

The council stressed that the PSPO does not affect ordinary motorists using the city’s roads lawfully, but instead targets behaviours that can endanger lives and undermine public safety.