Public help police trace car suspected to have been involved in violent GBH attack in Milton Keynes

Police have thanked the public for helping them trace a car suspected to have been involved in a violent GBH attack in Milton Keynes that left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

Officers say they have now seized a suspect vehicle and their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Police put out a photo of a car on Friday and asked if anyone recognised it.

The appeal followed an incident at Central Milton Keynes on October 3, when a man in his 20s was attacked and suffered a fractured eye socket, which needed hospital treatment.