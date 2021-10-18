Public help police trace car suspected to have been involved in violent GBH attack in Milton Keynes
The victim suffered a fractured eye socket
Police have thanked the public for helping them trace a car suspected to have been involved in a violent GBH attack in Milton Keynes that left the victim with a fractured eye socket.
Officers say they have now seized a suspect vehicle and their enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
Police put out a photo of a car on Friday and asked if anyone recognised it.
The appeal followed an incident at Central Milton Keynes on October 3, when a man in his 20s was attacked and suffered a fractured eye socket, which needed hospital treatment.
To report any information about the incident, or if you have any mobile phone footage that may assist the investigation, call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43210444981.