Public thanked after police appeal following Milton Keynes exposure incident
The appeal followed an exposure incident in Milton Keynes in late February.
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:08 GMT- 1 min read
Thames Valley Police has thanked the public after a man they wanted to speak to was successfully identified.
The police confirmed the man had been identified and the appeal removed.