Public thanked after police appeal following Milton Keynes exposure incident

The appeal followed an exposure incident in Milton Keynes in late February.

Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:08 GMT

Thames Valley Police has thanked the public after a man they wanted to speak to was successfully identified.

The police confirmed the man had been identified and the appeal removed.

The police have thanked the public.
