Racist abuse of teenage boy sparks police appeal near Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses following a racially aggravated public order incident in Emberton, Olney.

Between 6pm and 7pm on Saturday, June 22 there was an argument between the victim, a 13-year-old boy, and other children in Emberton Country Park near to the Pirate Park and the café.

The offender, a man in his early fifties, then became involved and a verbal dispute took place. During this dispute racist remarks were used toward the teenage boy.

He is described as a mixed race man of stocky build.

Investigating officer Amber Ewers based at Milton Keynes station said: “I am urging anyone with any information to come forward.

“We believe that there were members of the public in the area at this time who may have witnessed this incident.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190188732’ or make a report online.

“Alternatively you can make a report anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”