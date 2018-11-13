Reappeal after female police officer seriously injured by burglary suspects in Milton Keynes collision

Police in Milton Keynes are reappealing for witnesses after a female police officer suffered a serious injury in a road traffic collision on Saturday (November 3).

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at around 7.25pm on Belsize Avenue, Springfield, Milton Keynes.

After officers arrived at the scene, the offenders made off in a car, believed to be a black Audi S3, which was then involved in a collision with a police officer nearby on Graveney Place. The Black Audi S3 involved was in convoy with a dark coloured Mercedes car.

As a result of the collision the police officer suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury to her leg.

She was taken to Milton Keynes University Hospital and then transferred to John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The officer has since had surgery on her leg and has been discharged from hospital.

Ongoing support is being given to the injured officer and her family.

An investigation has been launched in relation to this incident. No arrests have been made.

Senior investigating officer, Detective superintendent Justin Fletcher, said: “We are at the early stages of this investigation in which a police officer suffered a serious injury.

“We would ask anyone who has seen the vehicle, which we believe to be an Audi S3, travelling along Belsize Avenue or Beverley Place, in Springfield, Milton Keynes this evening (3/11) or witnessed the collision to come forward and speak to police.

“Additionally, if any motorists have any dash-cam footage we would urge them to get in touch with us.”