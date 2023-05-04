Registered sex offender wanted by police may be sleeping rough in Milton Keynes
Police are asking for help in finding him
A 46-year-old sex offender who is wanted by police could be sleeping rough somewhere in Milton Keynes.
Steven Dunn is wanted by Staffordshire Police for breaching his sex offender notification requirements.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He has connections to the MK area and could be sleeping rough, say officers.
A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch if they have seen or have any information over the whereabouts of 46-year-old Steven Dunn.”Anyone with any information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on their website. If you’d like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.