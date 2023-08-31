Religious leader who has led worship ceremonies in Milton Keynes is arrested for sex crimes

A religious leader who sometimes led Sikh worship ceremonies in Milton Keynes has been arrested and charged with a string of sex offences.

Makhan Singh Mauji, who is 70, is a travelling Granthi, a ceremonial religious individual whose role is to read the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book in Sikhism, and lead daily worship.

He has been charged with 14 counts of sexual assaults on women, relating to historic offences that occurred between July 1983 and August 1987.

The Sikh temple in Milton Keynes is in Leadenhall

The alleged offences happened at a number of places including at a Gurdwara in Hitchin, say police.

Any building that holds a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Gurmukhi script, is known as a Gurdwara. The holy book is the focus of worship and is placed on a raised platform called the manji sahib under a canopy in the divan hall. It always sits higher than the congregation (sangat) as a symbol of respect.

Mr Mauji, who lives in Northampton, had links to a number of Gurdwaras including ones in Northampton, Bedford and Milton Keynes.

The MK Gurdwara is in Leadenhall and the focus of a thriving Sikh community in the city.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit said: “I am grateful for the level of bravery these women have shown when reporting these incidents.

“If you want to report anything relating to this case, please do so via the Major Incident Portal or by scanning the QR code. Anyone wishing to report a sexual assault will always be treated sensitively and with respect by us.

"We recognise how difficult it must be but please be assured we have specially trained officers who can help you every step of the way.

You can report crime online, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat or call the non-emergency number 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.