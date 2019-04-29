Religious leaders gather to unite faiths at special remembrance service for victims of Sri Lanka terror attacks

Leaders of the Christian, Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist communities in Milton Keynes spoke of the atrocity of the Sri Lanka Easter bombings at a special remembrance service on Sunday.

There was standing room only in the Church of Christ the Cornerstone, where people lit candles and laid flowers in front of the cross in tribute to the 250 people killed and the hundreds more who were injured.

Praying for the dead

The service was organised by the Reverend Dr Sam Muthuveloe, who runs Milton Keynes-based charity Hope Outreach UK to help people in poverty-stricken areas of Sri Lanka.