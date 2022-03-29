Reports of serious incident on Milton Keynes estate

An area between The Hide and Farnborough has been taped off since early this morning and forensic officers have been at the scene.

It is understood an incident took place near the garages between the two roads.

Police officers have spent today knocking on doors and asking residents if they have CCTV footage.

"It is obviously something very serious but we’re not being told anything,” said one householder.

"We’ve been waiting for police to make an official announcement about what has happened, but nothing has been said.”

Another said: “We just want to know whether we’re safe. We’ve been told by police it seems to be a one-off incident but we don’t know any more details.”