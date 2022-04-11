Residents reach the end of their tether over Milton Keynes roads being used as racetracks

People living in Central Milton Keynes were awoken at 7am by the noise of dozens of engines revving.

And it continued until at least 10.30am, they say.

One woman told the Citizen: “Why on earth are boy racers allowed to take over CMK on late weekend hours and early Sunday mornings? They are keeping thousands of people awake, including children.

The racers strike late at night or early in the morning when the roads are emptier

“The police station is in the centre so it is shocking that they do nothing.

“Today they woke us up at around 7am and continued revving their cars for ages. It is disgusting that it is allowed and has been for probably over a year."

The woman added: “The noise affects mental health… The problem of noisy neighbours in general is not taken seriously and many people have their lives ruined.”

Another resident who lives close to the A5 said her life was also being made a misery by the car racers.

Police lights at night

“They are using the A5 to drive up and down at some really dangerous speeds doing exceptionally dangerous manoeuvres around everyday people using that road, putting them at risk,” she said.“I live alongside the A5 at the MK Stadium exit and these cars are making a huge amount of noise while driving up and down the road.“Through careful surveillance you can tell they are the same cars. There are about five of them and they all have slightly different sounding exhausts, meaning that you can identify that they are the same vehicles… It is causing huge issues and disturbing sleep."

The woman claims the racers also meet at the Bond Street industrial estates in Bletchley’s Mount Farm.

“On Sunday I was woken at 1.30am by exhaust sounds where they were revving the vehicles. They were screeching and banging for about an hour.“This is a recurring issue I have reported it to police, however they never seem to catch the people.”

Last month, one irate resident started a petition on Change.org urging that something be done to stop the late night and early morning car enthusiasts.

He said: “Vehicles often drive at excessive speeds along the dual carriageways of Milton Keynes that pass through residential areas. Often the vehicles have modified exhaust systems that make excessive noise.

“Most weekends some duel carriage ways are used to race, where the vehicles well exceed the speed limit. The road noise impacts quality of life by interrupting residents sleeping schedules.

“Local government authorities and Milton Keynes Council need to address this issue.”

Milton Keynes Council introduced a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in January 2020 to ban antisocial car cruising locally and give police the power to issue fines of up to £1,000 on the spot to anyone caught breaking the order.

Police in Milton Keynes have previously reminded people that this order remains in place across the area.