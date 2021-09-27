Residents take action after spate of bike thefts on their brand new Milton Keynes estate

Residents on the new Glebe Farm estate at Wavendon refused to sit back and do nothing after a spate of bike thefts in their area.

They got together with police and invited them to hold a special bike security session on the estate.

Over 60 people brought their cycles to be security marked and have the details entered into the national bike database.

Police security marked the bikes

The event was organised by Rhian Evans, who has set up a neighbourhood group called Glebe and Eagle Farm Community Connectors.