Residents take action after spate of bike thefts on their brand new Milton Keynes estate
They hope they've nipped the problem in the bud
Residents on the new Glebe Farm estate at Wavendon refused to sit back and do nothing after a spate of bike thefts in their area.
They got together with police and invited them to hold a special bike security session on the estate.
Over 60 people brought their cycles to be security marked and have the details entered into the national bike database.
The event was organised by Rhian Evans, who has set up a neighbourhood group called Glebe and Eagle Farm Community Connectors.
"The idea of the group is to promote community activity and inclusion on the new estate while it is being developed," said Rhian. "We’ve done many things so far including community picnics and handing out sweets for Eid.