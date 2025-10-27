Rise in homicides in police force that covers Milton Keynes - despite fall in national rate

More homicides were recorded by police in Thames Valley last year, new figures show – despite the total across England and Wales falling to a record low.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures from the Home Office show there were 15 homicides recorded by Thames Valley Police in the year to June – up from 12 the year before.

Homicide refers to the offences of murder, manslaughter and infanticide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area bucks the trend across England and Wales, where the number of homicides decreased by 6%, with 518 offences last year.

The homicide rate in Thames Valley rose last year

It was the lowest figure since current police recording practices began in 2002-03, when the figure stood at 1,047 – although this includes 173 victims of serial killer doctor Harold Shipman.

Katie Kempen, chief executive at Victim Support, said: "While crime levels remain lower than a decade ago, millions of people continue to be harmed – and the impact on victims is life-changing.

"We know from our work delivering the National Homicide Service just how devastating homicide is for families and communities, the trauma and grief can be profound and long-lasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is therefore encouraging to see that homicide levels are at their lowest since 2003, offering a glimmer of hope in what remains a deeply painful area of crime.

"If the Government is serious about supporting victims, it must urgently reverse recent cuts and invest in long-term, sustainable funding for these vital services."

Other recorded crimes in Thames Valley included 19,846 shoplifting offences in the year to June, up 14% from 17,368 in 2023-24.

Across England and Wales, shoplifting rose 13% to 529,994 crimes in the recent year – just below the recent all-time high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Gazard, of the Office for National Statistics, said the data for police-recorded crime "paints a mixed picture".

He said: "While shoplifting continues to rise year on year, there are signs the rate of increase in reporting of these offences is slowing."

Crime and policing minister Sarah Jones said: "This Government is making real progress in protecting vulnerable young people, homicide rates have hit their lowest levels since the 1970s and knife crime is down after just one year in office."

"But we know that any life lost is one too many and we are not complacent as we seek to halve knife crime over the next decade."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "We also know that the levels of shop theft and street crime that this Government has inherited are utterly unacceptable."

The British Independent Retailers Association said its own survey shows most crimes in shops go unreported because retailers have lost faith in police response.

Andrew Goodacre, chief executive of Bira, urged the Government to swiftly introduce its plan for a "Winter of Action" to renew the focus on shoplifting after its summer initiative.

He added: "Independent retailers are the backbone of our high streets and need visible support now to protect their businesses, their staff, and their livelihoods."