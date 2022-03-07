Robber sets road trap to steal vehicle from disabled woman in Milton Keynes

A woman's vehicle was stolen in Milton Keynes by a robber who used a distraction tactic to get the victim away from her car.

Last Wednesday (3 March), the victim, a woman in her 60s, was driving her vehicle, a grey Honda Jazz in Willen at about 9.20am.

As she drove her vehicle to the junction of Christian Court and Portland Drive, she noticed a tree branch was blocking the road.

Police believe the offender deliberately blocked the road

As the victim got out of her vehicle to remove the branch, she was pushed by an unknown man, who then got into the victim’s vehicle and drove off.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Paul Cushing-Cena said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed this robbery or who has information or footage to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“It is believed that the tree branch was intentionally placed in the road by the offender, who then waited for a victim to stop their vehicle at the junction of Christian Court and Portland Drive.

“The offender is described as a white man, in his late teens to early twenties, slim, with large dark-coloured eyes. He was wearing two hoodies, one over the top of the other.

“The victim’s vehicle is a grey Honda Jazz with a '71 registration plate. Within the vehicle was a number of the victim’s personal belongings, including her handbag and disabled badge.

“The victim sustained minor physical injuries and has been left distressed by the incident.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220093010.