Robber threatened to stab man in robbery in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Pennyland, Milton Keynes.

Between 9.30pm and 11.15pm on Monday 7 January, a man was walking with a friend along the circular footpath in the centre of Pennyland.

Two men approached him from behind and the pulled the hood of his jacket over his head and pushed his head down. One of the men was holding a large kitchen knife.

The two men told the victim’s friend to leave and then demanded that the victim hand over his items. They took his phone and his wallet and then told him to run away.

The two men then left along the footpath towards Leopard Drive.

The first offender is described as a young white man, around 5ft 10ins tall and of a medium build. He was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hoody and had covered his face with a black balaclava and goggles.

The second man was slightly taller and was dressed all in black.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Mitchell, based at Milton Keynes police station, said “I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that could assist with this investigation to get in touch.

“If you have any information, you can tell us using our online form or by calling 101. You will need to quote reference number 43190006638. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”