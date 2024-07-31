Robber threatens victim with knife before stealing gold ring in Milton Keynes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at around 8.30pm on Monday (29/7).
The victim, a 27-year-old man, was walking along Queensway towards Leon Recreational Ground Park in Bletchley when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife.
The offender stolen his gold ring, say police.
He is described as a man in his early twenties, around 5ft 8 tall with a slim build and a beard. At the time of the incident it is believed he was wearing a black hoody and black shoes.
The victim did not sustain any injuries from the incident.
Police Staff Investigator Jayde Smith, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation following this concerning incident.
“We are undertaking a number of enquiries and reassurance patrols, so members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area.
“I am appealing to anybody who was in or lives in the area or nearby roads between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Monday to please check your dashcam, video doorbell or CCTV footage and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured the incident.
“You can contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240363560. Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”