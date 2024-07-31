Robber threatens victim with knife before stealing gold ring in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A knife-carrying robber threatened a man before stealing a gold ring from his hand in a town’s high street.

Thames Valley Police are now appealing for witnesses to the robbery, which happened at around 8.30pm on Monday (29/7).

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was walking along Queensway towards Leon Recreational Ground Park in Bletchley when he was approached by a man who threatened him with a knife.

The offender stolen his gold ring, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are seeking witnesses to the robbery

He is described as a man in his early twenties, around 5ft 8 tall with a slim build and a beard. At the time of the incident it is believed he was wearing a black hoody and black shoes.

The victim did not sustain any injuries from the incident.

Police Staff Investigator Jayde Smith, based at Milton Keynes Police Station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation following this concerning incident.

“We are undertaking a number of enquiries and reassurance patrols, so members of the public will see an increased police presence in the area.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in or lives in the area or nearby roads between 7.45pm and 8.45pm on Monday to please check your dashcam, video doorbell or CCTV footage and contact Thames Valley Police if it has captured the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad