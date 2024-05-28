Robbers stab young man who offered them £20 in Milton Keynes
The two men approached a male in his twenties outside a shop in Springfield Boulevard and demanded he hand over his wallet and keys.
The man refused – but gave the robbers £20 in the hope they would go away.
However one of the offenders promptly attacked him, punching him in the face and kicking him. The victim also felt pain in his ribs and at first though he’d been kicked there.
But later he noticed a puncture wound and a hole in his jacket and shirt and realised he’d been stabbed with a sharp implement.
Both offenders are described as black or mixed race men, wearing black face masks and dressed all in black.
The victim sustained a small puncture wound to his rib area and bruising to his face, but did not receive hospital treatment.
Case investigator Sophie Gibbs, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage which has captured what happened to please contact Thames Valley Police.
“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240243718.
“Alternatively, for anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”