Robbers threatened to stab man who hid in bushes as he was subjected to terrifying ordeal in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is releasing CCTV images of two men who may have vital information regarding a robbery in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.20am on Sunday 7 July this year, a 21-year-old man was approached by two men in V4 Watling Street, opposite Dobbies Garden Centre.

Do you recognise the people in the CCTV image?

The two men then asked the victim for his phone, which he handed over. Along with the phone were his bank card and driving licence.

The offenders then asked the victim for his pin code, to which he provided a fake pin. They both walked away, and the victim hid in a bush.

The offenders then approached the victim a second time and threatened to stab him before he was punched several times to the face. No knife was seen by the victim.

The victim sustained cuts to his face and bruising to his legs, but did not require hospital treatment.

Close-up

There was later an unsuccessful attempt to use the bank card.

It is believed the offenders used a silver Vauxhall Corsa shortly after the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Ryan Keating, of Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing these CCTV images as I believe the people pictured may have vital information relating to this incident.

“If anyone recognises the people pictured, or you think either of these people could be you, please get in touch with police.

Close-up

“I would also like to appeal to anyone who saw a silver Vauxhall Corsa being used near to V4 Watling Street shortly after this incident. I would also ask that any motorists with dash-cam footage review it to check if there is any footage of this vehicle.

“Anyone with information relating to this incident, or who recognises either or both people, is asked to call 101, quoting 43190205562, or make a report online.

“You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 for 100% anonymity.”