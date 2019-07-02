Robbery sparks CCTV appeal in Stony Stratford

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a robbery in Stony Stratford.

At around 11.30am on Monday 17 June the victim, a 65-year-old man, collected an amount of cash from Nationwide in Stony Stratford and placed it into a carrier bag.

Do you recognise this man?

He left and walked towards Wolverton Road. As he reached Wolverton Road, a white van pulled into the bus stop opposite the Chinese restaurant.

A man got out of the van and walked briskly towards the victim and started shouting at him.

The man grabbed hold of the carrier bag containing the cash and pulled it from the victim’s grasp.

The man then got back into the van and drove off along Wolverton Road.

The van is described as a white Peugeot Partner van with a partial registration of NU** YHO.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Damien Freeman, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe the man shown may have vital information about this offence.

“I would also like to ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area at around 11.30am on Monday 17 June, to review their footage as they may have captured footage of the van or the man shown.

“I urge anyone who recognises this man to get in touch using our online form or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43190182430. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”