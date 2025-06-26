Milton Keynes City Council has successfully prosecuted a rogue landlord who unlawfully evicted tenants

A rogue Milton Keynes landlord who turned off electricity and gas on tenants before evicting them has been fined.

Milton Keynes City Council prosecuted the landlord, who was found guilty of unlawful eviction in court.

The landlord has been ordered to pay a £3,000 fine, £449.60 in costs to the council, £2,150 in compensation to the tenants to cover emergency costs and unrecovered personal belongings and a victim surcharge of £1,200.

The court heard that the landlord forcefully evicted the tenants by turning off the gas and electricity and changing the locks to repossess the property.

After the landlord refused to engage with the tenants, they were wrongfully evicted and left without access to the property and their personal belongings.

The city council provided the tenants with accommodation before launching a full investigation.

Cabinet member for housing at Milton Keynes City Council Ed Hume said: “Let this be a clear example that unlawful evictions will not be tolerated in Milton Keynes.

“Tenants have rights and we will use every tool at our disposal to protect them.

“I’m proud of the work colleagues did to support the tenants and ensure justice was served.”

Anyone experiencing housing issues or believing they are being treated unfairly by a landlord can contact the council’s housing team for support by emailing [email protected].

