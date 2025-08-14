Routine phone sale turns to terrifying knifepoint threat for couple and child in Milton Keynes

Call police if you recognise this man

Police have issued a photo after a couple selling their phone were threatened at knifepoint in front of their child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 6.10pm on Thursday August 2, the victim went to Marron Lane in Wolverton, by car with her partner and child to sell a phone to a man.

While she was selling the phone, a second man approached them and demanded money and the phone, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the victim got back in her car, the second man opened her car door where her partner was sat, flashed a bladed article in his waistband and threatened them if they did not hand over the phone.

The victim quickly drove away and both men made off together. Nothing was stolen.

A TVP spokesperson said: “Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250401762.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”