Ruthless female crook pretended to hug elderly lady in order to steal gold necklace in Milton Keynes town

The young dark-haired woman woman stopped the lady as she was walking her little dog in Stony Stratford on Friday afternoon.

She asked if she wanted any cleaning or gardening done and the lady politely declined.

The clever crook, who spoke with an eastern European accent, promptly pretended to start crying, telling the pensioner she reminded her of her grandmother.

If you see this gold locket necklace, please call police

She then reached out to give her victim an unsolicited hug, placing her arms tightly around her neck.

As she did so, she allegedly unfastened the back of a gold locket necklace the victim was wearing.

The crook then disappeared down the street, where doorbell CCTV footage shows her skipping and laughing.

The elderly woman was left shocked and devastated to lose her necklace as it contains photos of her son, who sadly passed away 25 years ago.

"The necklace is of great sentimental value and she wears it all the time. We will do anything to get it back,” said the victim’s daughter.

She said her mum had been left shocked and heartbroken by incident, which happened in Goran Avenue at around 3.45pm.

"The woman hugged her so tightly. Mum tried to push her away but wasn’t strong enough. All the time she could feel the woman fiddling with the chain at the back of the necklace.

“After a while, mum felt the necklace come free and the young woman stepped back with it in her hand.

“My mum said ‘no, no’, begging her not to take it. The woman just laughed and skipped off down the road. It was so horrible,” said the daughter.

“My mum had a major operation at Christmas and has just got the confidence to go out again. We’re now worried she will be too scared after what has happened.”

More than anything the family wants to get the necklace back – even if they have to buy it – because of its tremendous sentimental value.

“The chain was bought for my mum by my brother before he passed away. Afterwards she bought the locket to put his photos in. One was of him as a baby and the other was of him grown up.”

It is now hoped people will share the photo of the necklace and make it “too hot to handle”. Anyone who spots it being sold anywhere should contact police.

Meanwhile, footage of the skipping thief has been published on social media, and people are urged to contact police if they recognise her.

It is believed an accomplice, another female, may have been involved.

Members of the public have reacted with fury on social media, labelling the theft as one of the most cold-hearted they have seen.

Reports have come forward of the same woman allegedly being seen acting suspiciously on Crownhill estate the same day, and people in Stony Stratford and Crownhill are being urged to check their ring doorbells or dashcams.

Footage has already been handed to Thames Valley Police and the Citizen has asked if they will be issuing a formal appeal.