Ruthless gang of robbers strip man of his designer clothes outside Milton Keynes train station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A group of robbers forced a man to hand over his designer clothes in an attack outside the city train station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was standing at the station’s taxi rank at around midnight on Saturday when he was appraoched by the gang., when he was approached by a group of young males.

They grabbed him and tried to take his designer coat and beanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At first the victim resisted but then one of the offenders pointed to his waistband as though he was carrying a knife.

The robbery happened outside MK Central train station

The victim handed over his coat, the beanie, as well as his Apple Airpods.

He was not injured and the offenders made off towards Costa Coffee, say police.

The offenders are described as being between 16 and 18-years-old, around 5ft 6ins to 5ft 9ins in height and of mixed heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One male was wearing all black and a black camo print snood covering his face. The second male was wearing a grey coat believed to be Canada Goose and the third male had a full-face, small afro style hair, square glasses and was wearing all black clothing.

Detective Constable Grace Boland, said: “We are appealing for witnesses following this robbery. We are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward.

"We believe there were taxi drivers in the vicinity of the taxi rank who may have dash-cam footage of this incident. As such we would ask them to please check their footage and get in touch if they think it could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or make a report to police online, quoting reference 43240617040, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.